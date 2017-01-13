After Strong Strom, Sierra Ski Resorts Expect Record Crowd

Sierra ski resorts and tourist communities are expecting a record crowd over the long holiday weekend. Thom Jensen reports. (Published 12 minutes ago)

Sierra ski resorts and tourist communities are expecting a record crowd over the holiday weekend.

The recent storms that dumped massive amounts of snow coupled with sunshine and three days off have made the mountains the most attractive destination for Bay Area travelers this weekend.

Boreal said it got 200 inches of snow over the past 10 days. The snowpack is over seven feet.

Guermo Garcia and his daughter drove all the way from Santa Rosa Friday morning to beat the crowds to the slopes.

"Definitely getting up here to enjoy the snow," Garcia said. "A little piece of mind with some friends."