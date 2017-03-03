Alameda County Sheriff's Deputy Michael Foley, who died on Thursday, February 23rd, from injuries he suffered when an inmate bus struck him at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin. Pete Suratos reports.

Memorial Service to Be Held for Alameda County Deputy Killed by Inmate Bus

Fallen Alameda County Sheriff's Deputy Michael Foley, who was struck last week by an inmate transport bus at the Santa Rita jail and later died, will be laid to rest Friday.

The 60-year-old deputy's funeral service is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at the Concord Pavilion.

Foley, 60, was walking behind the bus last Thursday when the driver backed up and struck him, according to sheriff's officials. The officer, who was an eight-year veteran of the Alameda County Sheriff's Deputy, suffered traumatic brain injuries as a result of the crash. He was rushed to Join Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek, but he succumbed to his injuries last Friday.

Low visibility stemming from stormy conditions is believed to be a major factor in the fatal collision, according to sheriff's officials.

Before joining the Alameda County Sheriff's Department, Foley spent roughly 30 years with the Concord Police Department.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Foley's family. The page had grossed nearly $23,000 as of Friday morning.