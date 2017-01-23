Rescue teams on Monday continue to search for a missing 18-year-old who crashed into the Alameda Creek near Fremont. Bob Redell reports. (Published 6 minutes ago)

Rescue crews searching for a missing driver who veered from the roadway over the weekend and plunged into the Alameda Creek near Fremont have identified an area of "extreme interest" in the rushing body of water.

The 18-year-old Tracy woman was still missing as of Monday afternoon after her 2000 silver Honda Accord late Saturday crossed the center divide on Niles Canyon Road, collided with a white Honda Accord and went into the creek, according to police. Initial reports indicated it had been a solo vehicle crash.

Sheriff's spokesman Sgt. Ray Kelly said Sunday the driver likely did not survive the crash, but officials were hoping for a miracle.

Rescue team divers as of Monday morning had not entered the water and commenced a thorough search because of unsafe water conditions. They were working with the state water resource agency to reduce the volume of water being released into the creek. Crews cannot begin recovery until the water level and current subside, Kelly said.

An update on Monday indicated that divers will enter the water on Tuesday morning at the earliest, but that could be pushed back to Wednesday depending on the conditions.

While drivers waited for the green light, drones were used to scan the area in hopes of locating the vehicle. Witnesses on Monday were also back at the scene of the crash to help give authorities a clearer picture of what exactly happened.