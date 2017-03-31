Albany High School Students Continue Protests Over Racist Instagram Posts | NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Albany High School Students Continue Protests Over Racist Instagram Posts

By Thom Jensen

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Albany High School students continue to rally against racism on campus. Thom Jensen reports.

    (Published 12 minutes ago)

    Albany High School students continue to rally against racism on campus.

    The school's Black Student Union held a demonstration Friday afternoon to keep the light on the issue of equality after a group of boys posted pictures of minority classmates online along with racist symbolisms.

    Friday's rally caps a week of demonstrations at Albany High School condemning racism.

    "I think this is a great way to show people how to be empathetic," student Talia Weston said.

    Students Protest Classmates Accused in Racist Posts at Albany High School

    [BAY] Students Protest Classmates Accused in Racist Posts at Albany High School

    Tensions continued to rise Thursday at Albany High School in the East Bay after students who posted racist pictures of classmates online were allowed to return to class. Thom Jensen reports.

    (Published Thursday, March 30, 2017)

    On Thursday, hundreds of students staged a "sit in" to protest the inaction of school officials against the kids who posted racist images of fellow students on an Instagram account.

    The posts included pictures of minority students next to nooses. Others images showed students next to apes.

    Published 47 minutes ago | Updated 11 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices