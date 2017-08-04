An Alcatraz Island ferry rescued 10 people on board a sinking boat in the San Francisco Bay on Thursday.

The U.S. Coast Guard received a distress call at 8:45 p.m. about a boat hitting rocks on the north end of Alcatraz. The “Lunna” had ten passengers on board and was quickly sinking, the Sacramento Bee reported.



Luckily, the “Alcatraz Flipper” was able to arrive to the sinking boat and safely rescue all 10 passengers.

The passengers were found in good condition and were taken to Pier 33.

The Lunna sank in about 100 feet of water five minutes after “The Alcatraz Flipper” came to the rescue.

Simon Houde, a tourist from Montreal and passenger on board the rescue, shared a video on Facebook of the 10 passengers later that night.







