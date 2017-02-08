Steph Curry and his Warriors teammates celebrate during their win over the Bulls Wednesday night.

It wasn’t a pretty performance by the Warriors, but it was effective enough for another victory.

With a 123-92 win over Chicago on Wednesday night at Oracle Arena, the Warriors extended to 138, their NBA-record streak of games without consecutive losses.

All five starters scored in double figures, with Klay Thompson pouring in a game-high 28 points. Kevin Durant totaled 22 points, Draymond Green 19, Stephen Curry 13 and JaVale McGee 13. Kevon Looney came off the bench to add 10 points.

The Warriors (44-8) survived moments of choppy, haphazard play by overpowering the undermanned Bulls (26-27) with superior skill. The Warriors shot 55.8 percent, while holding Chicago to 40.2 percent.

Robin Lopez contributed a team-high 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead Chicago, which was playing without Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler,

STANDOUT PERFORMER: On a night with such balanced production, Durant and Thompson share the honors: Thompson for submitting a solid game after returning from funeral services for his maternal grandfather on Tuesday and Durant for having such a forceful bounce-back game after his season-low 10 points Saturday in Sacramento.

Durant’s line: 22 points (9-of-16 shooting from the field, including 1-of-2 from 3-point distance, 3-of-3 from the line), 10 rebounds, seven assists and three steals. He played 34 minutes and finished plus-20.

Thompson’s line: 28 points (9-of-16, including 6-of-9 from deep), four rebounds and two assists. On his 27th birthday, he played 29 minutes and was plus-12.

TURNING POINT: The Warriors never trailed, using a 17-6 run spanning the end of the first half and the beginning of the second to take a commanding lead: 63-43 with 10:35 left in the third quarter.

The Bulls got no closer than 12 after that.

INJURY UPDATE: Warriors: C Zaza Pachulia (R rotator cuff strain) and F/C David West (L thumb fracture) were listed as out.

Bulls: G Dywane Wade (upper respiratory illness) and F Cristiano Felicio (R calf strain) were listed as questionable. Wade was ruled out prior to tipoff. Felicio entered the game in the first quarter. G/F Jimmy Butler (R heel contusion) was listed as out.

WHAT’S NEXT: The Warriors leave Thursday for Memphis, where on Friday they will face the Grizzlies at FedEx Forum. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:05 p.m.

The Warriors improved to 44-8 on the season.