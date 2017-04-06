All westbound lanes of the Bay Bridge were blocked late Thursday due to an overturned big-rig, according to the CHP.
The incident was first reported at 8:24 p.m. on Interstate 80, just west of Treasure Island. The big-rig landed on its side and no other vehicles were involved, according to the CHP. Fire officials said heavy winds may have caused the big-rig to tip over.
Lanes started to reopen just after 9:40 p.m.
No other information was immediately available.
Bay City News contributed to this report.
Published 2 hours ago | Updated 18 minutes ago