An overturned big-rig blocks all westbound lanes of the Bay Bridge late Thursday. (April 6, 2017)

All westbound lanes of the Bay Bridge were blocked late Thursday due to an overturned big-rig, according to the CHP.

The incident was first reported at 8:24 p.m. on Interstate 80, just west of Treasure Island. The big-rig landed on its side and no other vehicles were involved, according to the CHP. Fire officials said heavy winds may have caused the big-rig to tip over.

Lanes started to reopen just after 9:40 p.m.

No other information was immediately available.

Bay City News contributed to this report.