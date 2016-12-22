Amazon, Other Firms Rescuing Last-Minute Christmas Shoppers

When it absolutely, positively, has to get under your tree by Christmas, and you haven’t bought it yet, don’t despair.

There’s still hope, thanks to some tech companies who will fly through the air (literally) for your last-minute shopping.

Amazon claims its Prime Now delivery service is a “procrastinator’s dream” this year. While some Amazon shoppers are already seeing delivery times later than Dec. 25, Prime Now will, according to Amazon, deliver certain items up to 11:59 p.m. Christmas Eve. Even if you order now.

Our advice? Check the website to make sure. Amazon is cool, but it has broken hearts this time of year.

Meanwhile, if your heart can stand last-minute deadlines (and if you clicked on this, it probably can), a Menlo Park company called Deliv can be a life-saver.

Deliv works with companies to get you last-minute deliveries. Its list of where you can shop on Dec. 24 and make it under the tree is probably the best illustration of this, so here it is:

Best Buy: Order cut-off noon local time; delivery by 6 p.m.

Bloomingdale's: Order cutoff 10 a.m. local; delivery by 6 p.m. (offers same day delivery in the 13 Deliv markets where it has a store)

Macy's: Order cutoff 10 a.m. local; delivery by 6 p.m.

PetSmart: Order cutoff 2 p.m.; delivery by 6 p.m.

Not a gigantic list, but at this point, can we really afford to be choosy?

