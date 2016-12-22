Ammonia Leak at Berkeley Lab Prompts Hazmat Response

It only took firefighters five minutes to control the blaze.

Fire and hazmat crews in Berkeley responded to an ammonia release inside a lab in Berkeley on Thursday, according to the Berkeley Fire Department.

Fire officials confirmed about 4:45 p.m. that there was an ammonia release inside Bayer Lab at Parker and Seventh streets. The leak was isolated to the building's interior, and there was no immediate evacuation or shelter-in-place order, Deputy Fire Chief Donna McCracken said.

The leak was contained and readings were back to zero by about 6:30 p.m., fire officials said.

All Bayer employees were accounted for, and no injuries or exposures were reported, McCracken said.

The Berkeley Fire Department Hazardous Materials Team worked with the Bayer Emergency Response Team to mitigate the incident, McCracken said.