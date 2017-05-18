Amtrak Train Hits, Kills Trespasser on Tracks in Pinole

NBC Bay Area An Amtrak train hit and killed a trespasser in Pinole, the CHP says. (May 18, 2017)

An Amtrak train on Thursday morning struck and killed a trespasser in Pinole, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A CHP log posted around 6:45 a.m. says Train 520 was stopped near the intersection of Tennent and Railroad avenues. It remains unclear when the train hit the pedestrian or why the pedestrian was on the tracks.

Systemwide delays are expected.

Capitol Corridor Service has also been interrupted. In particular eastbound 522 is 55 minutes late, westbound 523 has been delayed by 1 hour 10 minutes and westbound 525 is running 30 minutes behind.

For more information about available train routes, people can call 1-877-974-3322.

No further details were immediately available.

