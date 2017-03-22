A devastating flood seems much more of a possibility in the South Bay after some neighborhoods went underwater last month. But one community faces a bigger threat than others, especially in the event of a big earthquake.

The Santa Clara Valley Water District held a public meeting Wednesaday night in Morgan Hill on the seismic retrofitting needed for Anderson Dam, which experts say would flood nearby communities if it collapsed in an earthquake.

When it's full, Anderson Reservoir holds about 90,000 acre feet of water, more than the other nine South Bay reservoirs combined.

Longtime Morgan Hill resident Ken Saso says he's aware of the dam's well documented structural flaws and what could happen if a major earthquake caused a collapse.

"All of us would be underwater, that's for sure," Saso said. "And probably similar to what happened in San Jose, if not worse."

The water district won't be able to provide much comfort. It has been able to temporarily solve the breach of the canal that caused a flood on Highway 101. But district officials will be telling residents what NBC Bay Area reported in December: that a combination of liquefiable materials and trace faults means the retrofit of the dam will be delayed from 2018 to 2020 and will be a much bigger project.

"We're gonna have to take down almost the entire dam," said Katherine Oven, deputy operating officer for the water district. "We're going to have to deconstruct it, rebuild the core and then rebuild the embankments on either side."

The revised timetable worries Saso.

Video Discovery Bay Murder Trial Kicks Off with Opening Statements

"You're aware of the possibility of flooding because of the weather and the amount of rain you're getting," he said. "Whereas with an earthquake, you don't get very much warning whatsoever."

Many residents were expected to share that concern at Wednesday's meeting.