'Justice for Angel Ramos': Family Members, Friends Clamor for Due Process After Officer-Involved Shooting in Vallejo

By Brendan Weber

    People hold signs calling for justice after a 21-year-old man was shot and killed by police in Vallejo earlier this week. (Jan. 28, 2017)

    Family and friends of Angel Ramos, a 21-year-old man who was shot and killed by a police officer outside of a home in Vallejo earlier this week, gathered in the North Bay city to hold a march and vigil in the deceased man's honor.

    Signs flashed during the rally read "Justice for Angel Ramos" and "I am Angel Ramos!"

    Ramos, who was standing over another person with a knife before he was shot by arriving police officers, presented "an immediate and lethal threat" to the person on the ground, police said.

    On the contrary, family members claim Ramos was simply defending himself.

    A GoFundMe page was created to help foot the cost for Ramos' memorial service. As of Saturday afternoon, just under $4,300 had been raised.

