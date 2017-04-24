Berkeley College Republicans and backers behind Ann Coulter are making good on their promise.

A legal team representing the student group conservative provocateur have slapped the University of California, Berkeley with a lawsuit claiming the university violated free speech rights when it called off Coulter's speaking visit.

New Orleans to Remove Confederate-Era Monuments

The city of New Orleans will remove four statues of Confederate-era events and figures in an effort to divorce itself from symbols that some see as problematic. The first statue, the Liberty Place Monument, was taken down early Monday morning. (Published 5 hours ago)

"This case arises from efforts by one of California’s leading public universities, UC Berkeley — once known as the “birthplace of the Free Speech Movement” — to restrict and stifle the speech of conservative students whose voices fall beyond the campus political orthodoxy," the lawsuit read in part.

Berkeley College Republicans scheduled Coulter's visit for April 27, but the university last week called off the event for security reasons.

Days later, the university changed course and allowed the event to go on, but it penciled in her visit for May 2 instead of this upcoming Thursday. That rescheduling decision prompted the student group and Coulter's legal team to promise a lawsuit, which was fulfilled Monday.

The University of California system, University of California Police Department and university officials were named in the lawsuit.

Driver Flees Traffic Stop, Dragging Police Officer

Body camera footage shows a Florida police officer being dragged by a driver attempting to flee a traffic stop. Police said Frank Wetzel, 61, was pulled over after blowing through a stop sign. Police said he started fidgeting with something next to him, making the officer suspicious. He was allegedly later found with a machete and handgun. (Published 4 hours ago)

Harmeet Dhillon, a lawyer for Berkeley College Republicans, was set to hold a news conference in San Francisco later in the day.