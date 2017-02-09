Another Storm is Brewing, Flood Warnings and Wind Advisories

Nearby in Felton, the San Lorenzo River had already overflowed its banks, and residents in the Santa Cruz Mountains expect to be soaked with between three to five inches of rain. Kris Sanchez reports. (Published 20 minutes ago)

Another storm is brewing for Thursday afternoon, and residents along the coast and in the North Bay are especially worried about flood warnings and gusting winds.

The rain is set to arrive between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Thursday over the North Bay and move to the South Bay between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dry weather isn't expected to return until Saturday.

In addition, San Francisco International Airport has so far canceled 45 flights ( 31 arrivals and 14 departures) early Thursday morning because of wintry weather on the East Coast, where a storm named "Niko" has hit the northweast. And because of Bay Area wind, the airport as of 6 a.m. said that some arriving flights were expected to be delayed an average of three hours.

Since the current brewing storm is coming after a heavy month of on-and-off rains, mudslides were still affecting roadways throughout the region.

One of the biggest problems was still Highway 17 in Santa Cruz. Caltrans crews weren't expected to reopen the closed northbound lanes until Monday. For now, one lane in the southbound direction is acting as a two-lane highway from Vinehill to Sugarloaf roads.

Nearby in Felton, the San Lorenzo River had already overflowed its banks, and residents in the Santa Cruz Mountains expect to be soaked with between three to five inches of rain.

In the North Bay, the Napa River was issued a flood warning, along with many other advisories and warnings issued by the National Weather Service. Many were also keeping an eye on the Russian River in Guerneville, where the river was expected to crest its banks again.

Because of the fierce weather, many schools were also closed in Marin and Sonoma counties.

