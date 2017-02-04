Anti-Trump Rallies to Draw Thousands to San Francisco

A packed meeting organized by SF United Against Trump at the Women's Building. (Feb. 4, 2017)

Protests against President Donald Trump and his recent travel ban – that was blocked by a federal judge and is no longer being enforced by government agencies – developed nationwide Saturday and San Francisco was no different.

A group that calls itself SF United Against Trump organized a meeting at 1 p.m. at the Women's Building on 18th Street. Twenty thousand people expressed interest in the event and nearly 4,000 said they would attend.

The organization's priorities include defending women's and workers' rights, public education, access to healthcare, and opposing deportations and a Muslim registry.

Organizers said they were encouraged by a similar meeting on Jan. 7 and opted to host another one Saturday to lay out next steps. The goal? "To launch a broad, open activist front dedicated to resisting the Trump agenda in San Francisco," they wrote.

At the packed meeting, members proposed the next demonstration will be on Feb. 20, President's Day.

On the heels of this gathering, will come a #NoBanNoWall rally at 3 p.m. at Civic Center Plaza.

Roughly 22,000 people are interested in resisting Trump's "racist and exclusionary Executive Orders," and 10,000 are expected to attend, according to Facebook. The four organizers are children of refugees and immigrants, who wrote, "The intention of this event is to create space for our community to voice our beautiful stories and tribulations."

Speakers are expected from a number of immigrant communities, organizers said.

"As we all know, it is Immigrants that Make America Great. We stand with our undocumented brothers and sisters. We stand with our refugee brothers and sisters. We stand with our immigrant brothers and sisters," they wrote on Facebook.

Check back for updates on this developing story.