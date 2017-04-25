Apparent Drive-By Shooting Leaves Two Critical in Hayward: Sheriff's Official | NBC Bay Area
Apparent Drive-By Shooting Leaves Two Critical in Hayward: Sheriff's Official

By NBC Bay Area staff

    The Alameda County Sheriff's Office was investigating an apparent drive-by shooting in Hayward that left two males in critical condition Tuesday night.

    Deputies responded to the area of Meekland and Medford avenues on reports of shots fired about 7:25 p.m., sheriff's Sgt. Ray Kelly said.

    When they arrived, deputies found two male victims in a parked car with gunshot wounds from what they believe was a drive-by shooting. Both victims were taken to the hospital, where they were in critical condition, Kelly said.

    Investigators were still at the scene gathering information late Tuesday night, and no arrests had been made, he said.

