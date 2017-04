Folks in San Francisco participate in the St. Stupid's Day Parade. (April 1, 2017)

April Fools' Day traditionally celebrates unique pranks, knee-slapping jokes and apparently stupidity as well.

A few hundred people on Saturday meandered around San Francisco as part of the St. Stupid's Day Parade.

The festive march from the Transamerica Pyramid to Washington Square Park celebrates stupidity. Attendees were encouraged to dress in something silly and even bring reminders of their blunders from the past year.