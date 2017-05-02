Are Robots Coming to Take Our Jobs? | NBC Bay Area
Are Robots Coming to Take Our Jobs?

By Scott Budman

    A survey says close to half of millennials fear losing their jobs to a robot. Scott Budman reports.

    A Deloitte survey says close to half of millennials fear losing their jobs to a robot.

    "It's kind of ironic because it's my job to build the robots that are going to take other people's jobs," a student at Santa Clara University said.

    But Santa Clara tech professor Max Sims says don't worry, all our technology still needs a human touch.

    "I think there's a lot of programming involved," Sims said. "A lot of artistry involved -- user experience."

    NBC Bay Area business and tech reporter Scott Budman has more in his video report above.

