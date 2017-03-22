Are you a wordsmith currently living in Danville?

If so, you could be the next poet laureate, one of several positions currently open on the town’s Arts Commission.

The duties are fairly straightforward: the applicant must have an appreciation for and knowledge of literary arts, and be able to serve as a liaison between the Arts Commission and local organizations. What’s more, the poet laureate is expected create and read poetry during town events.

The term length is two years, and you wouldn’t get paid, but the gig would add a fancy title to your resume. Applicants must be 18 or older.

Previous Danville poet laureates include Lea Kagel and Nancy Fraze, who wrote a welcome home poem for Capt. Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger, the pilot credited with saving the lives of his passengers by landing US Airways Flight 1549 in the Hudson River in January 2009.

Meanwhile, four-year unpaid positions on the Arts Commission are also up for grabs. The deadline to apply is 4 p.m. on May 17. Duties include informing the City Council on arts events, updating the community calendar, and recommending policies that promote artistic expression in the town.

Commissioners and the poet laureate will be appointed at the June 20 Danville City Council meeting.

For more information, contact City Clerk Marie Sunseri at 925-314-3401.