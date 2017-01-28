Customers thwarted a would-be armed robbery that ended with the suspect getting shot with his own gun at a San Jose-based Taco Bell-KFC late Friday. (Published 7 minutes ago)

Customers thwarted a would-be armed robbery that ended with the suspect getting shot with his own gun at a San Jose-based Taco Bell-KFC late Friday.

Police say an gun-toting man strode into the fast food eatery at North Bascom and Naglee avenues around 10:30 p.m. and demanded money from employees.

Quick-thinking bystanders, however, immediately jumped into action and wrestled the man to the ground.

Officers say he suffered a gunshot wound during the struggle, but it's unclear how he was shot.

Sgt. John Hagele with the San Jose Police Department was glad the “very volatile” situation had a “happy ending.”

"It could have gone either way, but in this instance it worked out very well," he said, referring to the fact that no one else was injured.

The still unidentified suspect was taken to an area hospital before being placed in county jail. His injuries are considered non-life threatening