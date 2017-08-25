Army Corps to Help San Jose Prevent Flooding From Coyote Creek - NBC Bay Area
BREAKING: 
San Francisco, Berkeley Rallies Canceled
OLY-BAY
South Bay

South Bay

The latest news from around the South Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Army Corps to Help San Jose Prevent Flooding From Coyote Creek

By Damian Trujillo

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Army Corps to Help San Jose Prevent Flooding From Coyote Creek
    NBC Bay Area
    Many San Jose flood victims aren't concerned about incoming storms, yet.

    There is promising news for people affected by the devastating flooding in San Jose earlier this year.

    The Santa Clara Valley Water District is considering putting in temporary barriers along Coyote Creek in hopes of preventing another catastrophic flood. And now, construction crews are ready to move in.

    An Army Corps of engineers toured the Coyote Creek flood zone on Friday to see for themselves why the area needs their help. The agency would approve and help fund a permanent flood control project to prevent another historic flood.

    "We're doing everything we can from the water district perspective," said John Varela, Santa Clara Valley Water District chairman.

    Varela said the feds saw images of the flood damage at the Pentagon. Floods in Rocksprings this winter forced victims to be rescued by emergency crews, when the Coyote Creek overflowed its banks.

    Video of the damage prompted the Army Corps to ask how they can help on permanent flood control measures.

    The water district board voted to build a barrier along the Coyote Creek in Rocksprings. The hope is to have it complete by the end of December.

    "It's short term. But nonetheless, we're in the creek and we're doing the work toward a final result," Varela said.

    Published 38 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices