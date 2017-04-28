Arroyo's Late-Game Heroics Lift Giants Past Padres

Christian Arroyo #22 of the San Francisco Giants throws to first base after fielding a ground ball hit off the bat of Manuel Margot (not pictured) of the San Diego Padres during the first inning at AT&T Park on April 28, 2017 in San Francisco, California.

SAN FRANCISCO — On Monday, Christian Arroyo made his MLB debut. Tuesday brought his first hit and on Wednesday it was the first homer. Thursday’s game was his first multi-hit game as a big leaguer. What was in store Friday? The best swing yet.

Arroyo hit a go-ahead shot to left while leading off the eighth, giving the Giants a 4-3 win in their series opener with the Padres. The player coaches simply call “The Kid” has two homers in his first five games, and both have come in huge spots. Friday’s sent another jolt through AT&T Park and got a lead to Mark Melancon, who closed out the Padres.

Video Standoff With Walnut Creek Homicide Suspect Ends in Arrest

For four innings, a long-haired right-hander was no-hitting the Padres. Jeff Samardzija was sharp early and he got a nice cushion in the first. Joe Panik and Brandon Belt led off with singles and Panik scored on Erick Aybar’s two-out error. A Conor Gillaspie knock made it 2-0.

The first hit allowed by Samardzija was a painful one. He plunked Yangervis Solarte to open the fifth and Ryan Schimpf hit a long dinger to dead center to tie the game. Cory Spangenberg followed with a single to left that skipped under Belt’s glove. Spangenberg went to third on the play and scored on a bloop.

Belt made up for the play in the bottom of the inning, beating the outfield shift with a double and scoring on Mike Morse’s sacrifice fly to right two batters later. Samardzija ran into trouble in the seventh, but with two in scoring position and one out, he got a strikeout and a grounder to third. The Giants put the go-ahead run on second in their half, but Hunter Pence and Morse struck out.

Starting pitching report: Samardzija has allowed six homers. He’s tied for fourth in the NL with a handful of players, including Johnny Cueto and Matt Moore.

Bullpen report: Melancon has five straight saves since blowing his first opportunity as a Giant.

At the plate: Belt reached base four times. His on-base percentage is sitting at a cool .390.

In the field: Panik made a brilliant diving catch in center for the first out of the ninth.

Attendance: The Giants announced a sellout crowd. One of the fans looked just like Samardzija, possibly on purpose.

Up next: Matt Cain has a 2.42