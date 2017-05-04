Officials suspect arson in a series of fires that broke out overnight in the Willow Glen area of San Jose.

Arson Suspected in Series of Fires in Willow Glen Area of San Jose

Officials suspect arson in a series of fires that broke out overnight in the Willow Glen area of San Jose.

Three were trash fires, officials say. An auto body shop near Lincoln and Parkmoor avenue was also struck, leaving two vehicles torched and a third slightly burned.

While responding to the fires, the San Jose Fire Department had closed Lincoln Avenue between Lonus Street and Parkmoor Avenue to run a water hose across the road. No one was injured.

The San Jose fire dispatch said the fires were spread out, but didn't provide details about when they were set or extinguished. It's also unclear whether the alleged arsonist is in custody.

Investigative CA Levee Failure Could Contaminate Bay Area Drinking Water

No further details were immediately available.

Check back for updates.







