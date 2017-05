Ryon Healy #25 of the Oakland Athletics is congratulated by third base coach Chip Hale #4 after hitting a home run against the Detroit Tigers during the second inning at the Oakland Coliseum on May 6, 2017 in Oakland, California.

Trailing 5-4 in the ninth, the A's scored twice to walk-off on the Tigers in stunning fashion on Saturday night at the Coliseum.

Adam Rosales delivered the two-out, two run single to give the A's a 6-5 win.