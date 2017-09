SEATTLE, WA - SEPTEMBER 3: Matt Chapman #26 of the Oakland Athletics throws his helmet after getting struck out by starting pitcher Andrew Albers #63 of the Seattle Mariners to end the second inning of a game at Safeco Field on September 3, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

Daniel Gossett couldn't make it out of the fourth inning and the Mariners hit three homers in a 10-2 win over the A's on Sunday.

The A's went 0-6 on the road trip through Anaheim and Seattle.