A's Hit Three Homers, But Get Swept After Allowing Four Late Runs

By NBC Sports Bay Area staff

    Three different A's batters went deep in Texas, but that wasn't enough on Sunday as the Rangers rallied back and swept Oakland in a three-game set.

    The A's led 4-2 headed into the bottom of the seventh inning, but the Rangers then plated three runs and held on for a 6-4 lead.

    Matt Joyce, Trevor Plouffe and Adam Rosales all went deep.

    Kendall Graveman pitched 6 2/3 innings and allowed four earned runs. Ryan Madson was awarded one earned run and a blown save in relief.

    Joyce led the A's on offense going 3-for-5 with two RBI.

    The A's are now 16-21 on the season.

