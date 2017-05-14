Three different A's batters went deep in Texas, but that wasn't enough on Sunday as the Rangers rallied back and swept Oakland in a three-game set.

The A's led 4-2 headed into the bottom of the seventh inning, but the Rangers then plated three runs and held on for a 6-4 lead.

Matt Joyce, Trevor Plouffe and Adam Rosales all went deep.

Kendall Graveman pitched 6 2/3 innings and allowed four earned runs. Ryan Madson was awarded one earned run and a blown save in relief.

Joyce led the A's on offense going 3-for-5 with two RBI.

The A's are now 16-21 on the season.