OAKLAND, CA - AUGUST 10: Rajai Davis #11 of the Oakland Athletics steals second base as the throw gets away from Tim Beckham #1 of the Baltimore Orioles in the bottom of the first inning at Oakland Alameda Coliseum on August 10, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The A's lost their third straight game as the Orioles went back-to-back home runs two different times Thursday night in Oakland.

Chris Smith is still winless this season as he allowed five earned runs in the A's 7-2 loss.

Oakland is now 50-65 on the season.