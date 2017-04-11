A's Remove Coliseum Tarps for Rest of 2017 Reason

The A’s are removing the tarps off a large portion of the third deck at the Coliseum for the rest of the season, expanding the baseball capacity by more than 12,000.

Team president Dave Kaval made the announcement Tuesday morning on Facebook Live. Third-deck tickets will cost $15, and for the upcoming 10-game homestand that begins Friday against Houston, half of the proceeds from those tickets sold will go to Oakland Promise, a program designed to fund college for students in Oakland. The A’s are joining up with Oakland mayor Libby Schaaf in that effort.

“The fans have spoken,” Kaval said. “We’re taking off the tarps.”

Only the tarps on the View Level (sections 300-315 and 319-334) will be removed — those on Mount Davis will remain. But the extra seating will boost capacity for A’s home games by 12,103 to 47,170. Currently, capacity is 35,067, with an extra 1,000 seats sold as standing-room only.

Third-deck tickets for the upcoming homestand are on sale now at athletics.com, by calling 877-493-BALL and in person at the Coliseum box office.

“At the conclusion of the upcoming homestand, more information will be released regarding the sale of future game tickets in the View Level,” a team press release said, leaving open the possibility that prices can change for third-deck seats.

The tarps first were introduced in 2006 for A’s games and have been in place ever since. They were removed from the original third deck for the 2013 American League Division Series against Detroit, though seats on Mount Davis remained covered.

“We heard from fans that wanted us to open up additional seats including the upper deck,” Kaval said. “We want them to know we are listening to them and responding. While we are only opening tickets to the upper deck for this homestand at this time, these tickets will be available for all games moving forward.”