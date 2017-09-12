A's Streak Ends as Manaea is Roughed Up By Red Sox

BOSTON, MA - SEPTEMBER 12: Sean Manaea #55 of the Oakland Athletics reacts after Mookie Betts #50 of the Boston Red Sox hit a two run home run during the fourth inning at Fenway Park on September 12, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

BOSTON — Leave it to Fenway Park to halt the A’s joyride.

They brought a five-game winning streak and red-hot offense into the major leagues’ oldest ballpark Tuesday, only to get grounded in an 11-1 rout by the Boston Red Sox.

Any surprise that the good vibes would end here? The A’s have lost seven in a row in Boston, and going back further, 29 of their past 38. But their offense set out for this nine-game road trip on a tear, having scored 41 runs in a four-game sweep of Houston, their second-most in a four-game series in Oakland history.

Despite taking a first-inning lead against lefty Eduardo Rodriguez, the A’s mustered just three hits total. Meanwhile, a stretch of solid starting pitching came to an end as Sean Manaea (10-10) got knocked around for seven runs in just 3 2/3 innings.

Watch Live Category 4 Hurricane Irma Bearing Down on Florida Keys

In two starts at Fenway, the lefty has surrendered 15 earned runs in just 6 1/3 innings. All told, it was a reversal of all that went so well for Oakland during its season high-tying five-game winning streak. The A’s even kicked in two errors on the night.

The Red Sox, meanwhile collected 16 hits and right fielder Mookie Betts homered twice and had six RBI as Boston increased its American League East lead to four games over the second-place Yankees.