As is Tradition, Beer Fans Line Up Outside Russian River Brewing Co. For "Pliny the Younger"

As is annual tradition at this time of year, throngs of people waited outside the Russian River Brewing Co. in Santa Rosa Friday morning just to get their hands on "Pliny the Younger,” a limited-edition beer that’s sold for only two weeks in downtown Santa Rosa and a few select spots.

Some say the triple India Pale Ale is the best beer in America. It certainly ranks high on a number of beer websites.

“Pliny the Elder,” Russian River’s less-potent IPA, is sold year-round and is much easier to come by.