As is Tradition, Beer Fans Line Up Outside Russian River Brewing Co. For "Pliny the Younger" | NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
North Bay

North Bay

The latest news from around the North Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

As is Tradition, Beer Fans Line Up Outside Russian River Brewing Co. For "Pliny the Younger"

By NBC Bay Area Staff

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC Bay Area
    Pliny the Younger makes annual return to Russian River Brewing Company. (Feb. 3, 2017)

    As is annual tradition at this time of year, throngs of people waited outside the Russian River Brewing Co. in Santa Rosa Friday morning just to get their hands on "Pliny the Younger,” a limited-edition beer that’s sold for only two weeks in downtown Santa Rosa and a few select spots.

    Some say the triple India Pale Ale is the best beer in America. It certainly ranks high on a number of beer websites.

    “Pliny the Elder,” Russian River’s less-potent IPA, is sold year-round and is much easier to come by.

    Published 41 minutes ago | Updated 21 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices