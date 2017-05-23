Assistant Teacher Arrested For Making Bomb Threats Targeting San Francisco Montessori School | NBC Bay Area
Arrest Made, Victims ID'd After Bombing
Assistant Teacher Arrested For Making Bomb Threats Targeting San Francisco Montessori School

By NBC Bay Area staff

    San Francisco Police Department
    Pablo Munoz

    A 22-year-old assistant teacher has been arrested for leaving bomb threat voice mail messages at a school in San Francisco, police said.

    Pablo Munoz of South San Francisco was taken into custody without incident Friday after investigators uncovered that he has behind the bomb threats targeting LePort Monessori School on May 8 and May 16, according to police.

    Munoz faces two counts of felony threats and two counts of misdemeanor false reporting of a bomb, according to police.

    No explosives were ever located at the school, according to police.

