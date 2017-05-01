At Least 4 Killed on Bay Area Roadways After Major Crashes

At least four people died on Bay Area roadways Monday morning after a slew of major crashes, according to officials.

Two people were killed along Interstate 880 in Oakland shortly after 5 a.m. after being entangled in a violent collision with two other vehicles, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash temporarily blocked all lanes of northbound lanes of traffic and triggered major delays in the area, according to the CHP.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a black BMW veered from the roadway near 5th Avenue and slammed into a box van that was stopped on the shoulder, according to the CHP. The BMW attempted to maneuver back onto the freeway, but it was smacked by a Ford truck.

An adult male and child sitting in the back seat of the BMW were both killed, according to the CHP. Authorities believe the child was not properly secured in the vehicle.



Three other people in the BMW, including the driver, were injured and transported to local area hospitals, according to the CHP.

Authorities do not believe that alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash, but the driver could be charged for not adequately securing the child.



A second fatal crash on northbound Interstate 880 also blocked traffic in San Leandro earlier in the morning. That crash happened just before 1 a.m. along northbound Interstate 880 near Marina Boulevard, according to authorities.

A Ford Fusion was travelling in the No. 4 lane when it rear-ended a Honda Insight, sending the Honda across four lanes of traffic and into the center divider, according to the CHP. An incoming Buick struck the Honda, launching it back into the center of the roadway. A semi-truck then side-swiped the Honda before the Honda finally came to rest.

The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver of the Buick sustained major injuries, according to the CHP.



Across the Bay Bridge, a fourth person was found dead around 3:30 a.m. on the Octavio on-ramp to southbound Highway 101, according to officials. It is not clear at this time how the person was killed, but the ramp was temporarily closed for an investigation.