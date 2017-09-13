With a goal of announcing a site for their new stadium this year, the A's have reportedly decided on a plot of land near Laney College. (Published Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017)

Report: A's to Build New Stadium on Land Near Laney College

The A's have picked their next home.

The baseball team on Wednesday announced plans to construct a new privately-financed stadium on a plot of land near Laney College in downtown Oakland.

"Our vision is to build a new ballpark for Oakland at the Peralta site," the team tweeted. The A's have also launched a new website, where people can read letters written to Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf and the City Council, the Alameda County Board of Supervisors, and the Peralta Community College District.

According to the website, team officials believe a new ballpark can "advance the educational mission" of Laney College and the Peralta Community College District, while bolstering "the Athletics organization for the long-term both on and off the field."

The foremost priority, the A's said, is "community input" so the new stadium can be one "that respects and celebrates the unique culture and character of Oakland and its neighbors."

The A's had been mulling the land at Laney, the existing Coliseum site and Howard Terminal.

Team president Dave Kaval and the A's have made good on their promise to announce their future home before the end of the calendar year.

The A's have played at the Coliseum since 1968.