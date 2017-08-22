49ers Owe Santa Clara Nearly $2 Million: Audit

A new audit released Monday found that the San Francisco 49ers owe the city of Santa Clara nearly $2 million.

In response to the audit, Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor said starting Thursday she expects the stadium authority to put the organization on 30 days notice to fork over the money or face legal action.

The audit, which was commissioned by the South Bay city, found that the 49ers owe about $900,000 for public safety that was spent via a construction fund, roughly $800,000 for parking at the city's golf course across the street from the stadium and approximately $200,000 in un-reimbursed costs for city staffers. Those costs were found to be in violation of voter-approved Measure J, which prohibits taxpayer money from being used on stadium-related events.

Gillmor on Tuesday said the city must fix the way its conducting business and managing the stadium. Those issues are expected to be addressed at a city council meeting set for Tuesday night.

"We're fixing things now," she said. "Santa Clara was ill prepared to handle a stadium of this magnitude. We're changing things."

NBC Bay Area has reached out to the 49ers for a comment regarding the audit release.



Santa Clara wants the football franchise to release documents related to the stadium, but the 49ers have refused. The organization argues that handing over that information would remove its negotiating power with those wishing to hold concerts or shows at the venue. City officials have argued that those documents can be kept confidential.

The 49ers criticized Santa Clara for spending $200,000 on the recent audit, which only found an additional $115,000 in expenses owed to them.