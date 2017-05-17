Authorities on Wednesday identified the 36-year-old suspect arrested in connection to a series of suspicious vehicle fires in Contra Costa County as James Bishop III.

Bishop III, a Pittsburg resident, is being charged with one count of arson to an inhabited structure, nine counts of arson to property, and eight counts of use of an accelerant to set a fire, according to the Contra Costa County Fire District.

Last week, seven cars parked across Contra Costa County went up in flames under the cover of darkness. An investigation coordinated by several law enforcement agencies eventually ended with Bishop III's arrest in Benicia early Saturday.

Authorities May Release Name of Suspect Accused of Igniting Several Cars on Fire in Contra Costa County

Authorities on Monday may release the name of a 36-year-old suspect who faces 43 different arson charges for his alleged role in a series of suspicious vehicle fires reported recently in Contra Costa County. Bob Redell reports. (Published Monday, May 15, 2017)

Fire officials have said the blazes, which ranged in location from Lafayette to Brentwood, were all related.

Officials are scheduled to hold a press conference at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Video Authorities May Release Name of East Bay Car Fires Suspect

No other information was immediately available.



