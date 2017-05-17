Authorities on Wednesday identified the 36-year-old suspect arrested in connection to a series of suspicious vehicle fires in Contra Costa County as James Bishop III.
Bishop III, a Pittsburg resident, is being charged with one count of arson to an inhabited structure, nine counts of arson to property, and eight counts of use of an accelerant to set a fire, according to the Contra Costa County Fire District.
Last week, seven cars parked across Contra Costa County went up in flames under the cover of darkness. An investigation coordinated by several law enforcement agencies eventually ended with Bishop III's arrest in Benicia early Saturday.
Fire officials have said the blazes, which ranged in location from Lafayette to Brentwood, were all related.
Officials are scheduled to hold a press conference at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
No other information was immediately available.