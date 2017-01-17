BART Delays After Problem at Embarcaro Station

An equipment problem on the tracks at the Embarcadero Station in San Francisco Tuesday morning caused a 20-minute delay on BART for many riders.

BART tweeted about the problems at 5:35 a.m. when a switching problem on the track at Embarcadero and an earlier mechanical issue with a train started tying up the morning commute.

Crews were working to fix the problem and had trains moving throughout the system by 6:30 a.m., but commuters were warned to expect residual delays.

On Friday, BART also reported a major systemwide delay, following another delay two days prior to that after a train hit a tree on the tracks.