A new BART station in Milpitas is under construction, part of an extension project into San Jose. (Aug. 22, 2017)

BART's expansion into the South Bay is being pushed back to its original completion date, a delay of about six months, according to agency officials.

BART was optimistic that the 10-mile extension into East San Jose, including a station in Milpitas, could be complete by December. But contractors say that deadline was premature, and June 2018, the original timeline, is more likely.

"It'll start when all those elements are complete and everyone is absolutely satisfied that it is safe and reliable and ready for public service," project spokesman John Engstrom said.

The expansion project broke ground more than five years ago. Phase one of the track will extend to a Berryessa station in East San Jose and include a Milpitas stop, before phase two, which will see it go underground and into downtown San Jose.

Phase two is expected to be completed by 2026.