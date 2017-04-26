BART passengers at the Coliseum station were targeted by thieves over the weekend. (April 24, 2017)

BART officials said Wednesday they have identified multiple suspects among a mob of 40 to 60 young people who streamed onto a train at the Coliseum station in Oakland on Saturday night to rob passengers.

Suspects jumped the fare gates at the station around 9:30 p.m. and then boarded a Dublin/Pleasanton-bound train and committed at least seven robberies while injuring at least two people, according to BART police.

BART said Wednesday on Twitter shortly after noon that "arrest warrants are being drafted as we speak" for suspects in the robbery.

The identification of some of the suspects in the case came from video surveillance footage from inside the train car where the robberies occurred, BART officials noted.

BART committed to use working cameras on all train cars after it was revealed in the aftermath of a January 2016 fatal shooting that some cameras in train cars were decoys.

BART officials said they are still working to get more information from victims in Saturday's robberies and are collaborating with other local law enforcement agencies in their efforts to identify more suspects.

BART police have also stepped up their presence in and around the area where the robberies occurred, agency officials said.