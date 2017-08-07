BART Police Search for Suspect in Unprovoked Attacks

BART police on Monday are continuing to search for a suspect believed to be involved in two separate attacks in the span of just few days, according to the transportation agency. Pete Suratos reports.

The unprovoked and brazen attacks left two victims with non-life threatening injuries, according to BART Police, but the attacks represent the latest violent behavior aboard the transportation service.

The first attack occurred on Thursday at the Bay Fair Station in San Leandro, according to BART Police. The male suspect, who is being described as being in his late 30s, roughly 6 feet tall, wearing a grey shirt, tan shorts and black shoes, hit another man in the head with a metal object, leaving him with a laceration. The suspect also punched and kicked the man before running away from the station. The victim and witnesses told police that the attack was unprovoked.

Two days later, the same suspect was riding a train headed for the Embarcadero Station in San Francisco when he hit a man in the face two times before fleeing the scene, according to BART police. The victim and suspect did not know each other.

Anyone with more information regarding the attacks are asked to call BART Police at 510-464-7020.