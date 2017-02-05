BART Reports Major Delay For Person on Tracks in SF | NBC Bay Area
BART Reports Major Delay For Person on Tracks in SF

By NBC Bay Area staff

    File image of a BART train.

    BART was experiencing a major delay at San Francisco stations Sunday afternoon because of police activity at the Montgomery Station, accoring to police and BART alerts.

    The delay was reported about 4:40 p.m. at the SFO and Millbrae stations in the East Bay directions because of the police activity.

    BART police said someone jumped onto the tracks near the Montgomery station, and they are searching for that person.

    No further details were available.

