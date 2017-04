BART was recovering from a major delay Wednesday afternoon due to an equipment problem on a train in the Transbay Tube that affected passengers headed toward the East Bay.

The delay was first announced at 3:41 p.m.

A technician was working to get the train moving again around 3:50 p.m., and as of 4:22 p.m. BART officials said the train was out of the way and headed toward Oakland.