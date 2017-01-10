BART Reports Major Delays Due to Tree on Tracks in Daly City | NBC Bay Area
BART Reports Major Delays Due to Tree on Tracks in Daly City

By NBC Bay Area staff

    NBC Bay Area
    File image of a BART train.

    BART is reporting a major systemwide delay Tuesday evening due to a train hitting a fallen tree on the tracks between the Daly City and Balboa Park stations.

    According to BART, the tree fell across the tracks in front of a train about 5:30 p.m., and the train reportedly struck it. Service was stopped between the Balboa Park and 24th Street Mission stations on the Daly City Line, BART said.

    No injuries were reported.

    One rider, Aaron Golden, told NBC Bay Area he had been stuck on the damaged train for a while, and the agency was bringing another train for stranded passengers to board. He praised the BART crew for responding quickly and safely.

    BART was recovering from an earlier problem Tuesday, a 20-minute delay in the SFO, Millbrae and East Bay directions due to an equipment problem on the track.

    No further details about the latest delay were available.

    Published 55 minutes ago
