A person has been fatally struck by a BART train between the Richmond and El Cerrito del Norte stations on Tuesday evening, causing major delays for commuters in the East Bay.

The incident was reported around 5:45 p.m., according to BART spokesman Jim Allison.

"Right now we have no service between Del Norte and Richmond stations due to a report of a person in the track way and a report of a major medical emergency," Allison initially said.

At 6:23 p.m., however, BART officials reported on Twitter that a fatality has been confirmed.

Service has been suspended between the North Berkeley and Richmond stations while coroner's personnel respond to the scene. Parallel bus service is available on the Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District's 72M line.

