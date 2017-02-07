BART Train Fatally Strikes Person on Tracks, Suspends Service | NBC Bay Area
BART Train Fatally Strikes Person on Tracks, Suspends Service

By Bay City News

    File image of a BART train.

    A person has been fatally struck by a BART train between the Richmond and El Cerrito del Norte stations on Tuesday evening, causing major delays for commuters in the East Bay.

    The incident was reported around 5:45 p.m., according to BART spokesman Jim Allison.

    "Right now we have no service between Del Norte and Richmond stations due to a report of a person in the track way and a report of a major medical emergency," Allison initially said.

    At 6:23 p.m., however, BART officials reported on Twitter that a fatality has been confirmed. 

    Service has been suspended between the North Berkeley and Richmond stations while coroner's personnel respond to the scene. Parallel bus service is available on the Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District's 72M line.

    Check back for updates.

