BART Workers Manning Unopened Warm Springs Station

BART's Warm Springs station has yet to open, but workers there are on the job. (Feb. 14, 2017)

Even as BART postponed opening its new Warm Springs station in November, the initial phase for an expansion into the South Bay, it has been staffing the facility for about three months.

While the station isn't in service yet, there are several workers on the clock there, preparing the facility for opening, the transit agency said.

BART was supposed to open the station in November, but financial and technical issues caused a delay. Meanwhile, there are five station agents working there, along with a train dispatcher supervisor and two janitors.

The workers not only are getting the station ready for operation, but they also are there for security purposes, working to keep vandals away, BART officials said.

There is still no firm date for when trains will start running to the Warm Springs station.