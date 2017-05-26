Memorial Day Deals for Vets and the Military 2017

Members of the military and veterans already get discounts at stores, but as we pay respect to their service on Memorial Day, there are even more (to go along with all the other sales you'll find in stores).

Check out some of what's out there in your areabelow:

Eyemart Express: Veterans, active duty military and their dependents can get free eyeglass frames and 20 percent off purchases through June, with a voucher available here.

Hooters: All members of the military, current and former, can get a free entree on Monday at the chain restaurant if they present their military ID. Read more.



General Motors: Eligible service members can get $500 in a purchase bonus when they buy new Chevrolet vehicles, the 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 or the 2017 Buick Encore.



McCormick and Schmick's Seafood & Steakhouse: Members of the military and National Guard, veterans and Gold Star honorees can get a free entree from the high-end chain's Memorial Day menu, with military ID. Read more.



Outback Steakhouse: Military personnel and their families can get 15 percent off their meal, excluding alcohol, through July 4 if they present military ID, wear their uniform or otherwise identify themselves.

Walgreens: The drug store chain is offering a 20 percent discount on eligible items to veterans and active-duty military personnel and their families who have a Walgreens Balance Rewards card and military ID or proof of service. "Memorial Day is an opportunity to pay tribute in this small way to their service, commitment and sacrifice, for which we at Walgreens are deeply grateful," Walgreens executive Richard Ashworth said in a statement.



