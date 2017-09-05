Closure of Sub-Acute Unit at San Francisco's St. Luke's Hospital Leaves Patients With Nowhere to Go - NBC Bay Area
OLY-BAY
San Francisco

San Francisco

The latest news from around San Francisco

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Closure of Sub-Acute Unit at San Francisco's St. Luke's Hospital Leaves Patients With Nowhere to Go

By Sam Brock

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Closure of Sub-Acute Unit at San Francisco's St. Luke's Hospital Leaves Patients With Nowhere to Go
    Sam Brock
    Family members of patients receiving care at St. Luke's sub-acute unit express their fears of the upcoming closure. (Sept. 5, 2017)

    Family members of patients currently at St. Luke’s hospital gathered outside of San Francisco's City Hall Tuesday asking officials not to close down the sub-acute care unit that will leave many patients with nowhere to go in the city.

    St. Luke's is the only hospital in the city to offer the intensive skilled nursing care needed for patients who require specialized treatment. Approximately 24 families currently at St. Luke’s are still trying to figure what to do when their sons, daughters and husbands are relocated to places like Sacramento and San Jose.


    “I would say my husband, if he doesn’t see me every day – or almost every day – he’ll just die. And I know it. He will die,” said Lenata Anderson whose husband receives medical care at St. Luke’s.

    Sutter Health, a parent company of St. Luke’s, said in a statement that the closure of the sub-acute unit was a part of a larger deal with the city of San Francisco.


    A new campus off Cesar Chavez is slated to open in 2019 and will continue to serve the community, but the highly skilled nursing beds will no longer be available after October 31st.

    Patients and nurses are voicing their disapproval and questioning whether Sutter Health is living up to its slogan, ‘We Plus You.’

    Published 53 minutes ago | Updated 46 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices