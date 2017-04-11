Alert sent to UC Berkeley students Monday about a reported sexual assault near campus on Saturday night. (April 11, 2017)

Students at UC Berkeley were hearing for the first time Monday about a reported sexual assault near the campus that happened two days earlier, and now they're wondering why the alert system was delayed.

Police said Monday a woman was sexually assaulted at an off-campus fraternity party on Saturday night. No arrest has been made.

UC Berkeley freshman Maddy Rotman received an email alert Monday letting students know about the sexual assault.

"It's pretty frustrating because at this point, it's numbing how many alerts like that we get," Rotman said.

Other students, meanwhile, complained the university alerts are rarely useful.

"The emails come hours, or in this case two days, after the attack," student Christi Abboud said. "What's that going to do for us now?"

Abboud also questioned why the alert didn't name the fraternity where the alleged sexual assault took place. A police sergeant told NBC Bay Area the decision to release the location of sexual assaults is made on a case-by-case basis, and they will not name a fraternity if doing so could hamper their investigation.

Several students agreed that the alerts fall short, and they want more information about attacks on or near the campus so they can better protect themselves.

Campus police said the alleged crime took place in the Berkeley Police Department's jurisdiction, but its exact location was not provided.

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to call Berkeley police at 510-981-5900.