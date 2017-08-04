Woman, 74, Mistakes Break for Gas, Slams Into Hardware Store

A 74-year-old woman mistook the brake pedal for the gas and crashed into a wall of Garrett Ace Hardware in Healdsburg Friday morning. (Published 58 minutes ago)

According to police officials, the driver and her passenger were not hurt but the vehicle did cause damage to the store.

In surveillance video, the vehicle is crashing through the wall and pushing out a row of Yeti coolers and Weber grills.

"It was really loud, but luckily no one was standing in the area," Assistant Manager Ryan Scott said.

Garrett Ace Hardware will not be filing charges.



