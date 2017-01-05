Barf Bags and Smart Cars: CES 2017 Kicks Off With Wild Ride

Brandee Krzanich of California participates in a virtual reality presentation during an Intel press event for CES 2017 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center on January 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. CES, the world's largest annual consumer technology trade show, runs from January 5-8 and is expected to feature 3,800 exhibitors showing off their latest products and services to more than 165,000 attendees. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

The tech marketplace can be a bumpy ride for those trying to hawk new wares: Products sell or flop, stock prices soar or dive.

But Intel, arguably one of the more sedate companies in Silicon Valley, was apparently so concerned about its virtual reality demo Thursday night at the annual CES convention in Las Vegas, company reps handed out barf bags along with Oculus Rift headsets.

No word if any of the assembled fans actually needed them. (And, by the way, the barf bags are the one detail anyone seems to remember from the speech. Not necessarily a good look for Intel.)

Contrast that with early talks from chip rival Nvidia, which laid out a plan to, among other things, develop a car using artificial intelligence with Audi (they're aiming for 2020), and Faraday Future, a shambolic, all-over-the-place company that also aims to bring AI into its electric cars. FF, as it calls itself, wants to take on Tesla while also using artificial intelligence to self-park its cars.

CES Tech Conference Kicks off in Las Vegas

The Consumer Electronics Show gets underway Thursday, Jan. 5 in Las Vegas. Thousands of companies from around the world will unveil products and technologies you might use in the near future. From fitness trackers that fit on your finger to robots that will give you directions at the airport, this year's hot buzz phrase is "The Internet of Things" or IOT. (Published 2 hours ago)

Once again, CES is reaching for the stars, and promising things that only the future knows if it can deliver. And that's good news. When the economy was slow, CES showed us incremental growth. These days, with the stock market soaring and tech promise seemingly unlimited, CES is taking some wild guesses. Will the industry deliver?

In a year that's about to be filled with all sorts of drama, crazy visionary companies are welcome.

Strap yourself in .. and if you need it, there's a bag below.

