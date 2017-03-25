Barricaded Man in Santa Clara Surrenders to Police

A barricaded man in Santa Clara on Saturday surrendered to authorities after trapping himself in an apartment for roughly four hours, police said.

The situation ignited around 2:30 a.m. when police were alerted to a dispute at an apartment complex near Monroe Street and Scott Boulevard, according to police.

When officers arrived, a female ran to safety, and a man locked himself in an apartment, police said.

A special tactics team was called to the scene and tasked with apprehending the man, according to police.

The man eventually surrendered around 6:20 a.m., police said.